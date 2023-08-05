She Ordered A Steak For Two At A Restaurant, And Her Furious Mother-In-Law Then Tried To Make Her Pay For All Their Meals

Have you ever felt judged at a restaurant after ordering a big meal?

One woman got into an argument with her mother-in-law, who was furious with her for ordering a steak during a family dinner.

She’s 27-years-old and has been with her husband, Nate, for 10 years. Unfortunately, she doesn’t have the best relationship with Nate’s mom, who often judges her for how she eats.

She works with horses and is very athletic. She also has a fast metabolism, so she likes to eat big meals after all the exercise she does and still has a slim figure. Although Nate’s mom knows about her situation, she still polices her eating habits.

The other night, Nate’s parents invited them out to dinner along with her brother-in-law. Usually, when she knows she’ll be dining with her mother-in-law, she’ll eat some food in advance to feel satisfied and not have to order as much food in front of her.

However, she was very busy that night and hardly ate anything before dinner. Her last meal was early in the morning, so she was starving by the time she got to the restaurant.

“Due to this, I ordered a large steak at the restaurant, which was meant for two people,” she said.

“It also came with prawns, bacon, and two sides. Please note, it was not the most expensive item on the menu, as some of my in-laws had significantly pricier dishes, and we were all splitting the bill anyway.”

As soon as she ordered her steak, her mother-in-law immediately started making comments about how she shouldn’t have gotten so much food. Her mother-in-law claimed that not even her father-in-law could finish a dish that size.

