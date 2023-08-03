She Says That Wearing SKIMS Saved Her Life After She Got Shot Last New Year’s Eve

Anyone who has gone through a traumatic experience knows that mentally healing from it is the hardest part.

Because of one moment, your life and mental health are changed forever. However, looking back on the moment sometimes makes you realize certain aspects of it that you are now grateful for in hindsight.

TikTok creator Angelina (@honeygxd) shares a piece of a traumatic incident she went through and how she claims that the one and only Kim Kardashian saved her life.

Angelina was, unfortunately, a victim of gun violence while she was out with her friends last New Year’s Eve.

She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and ended up sustaining four gunshot wounds from a man looking to start a fight in the streets. Luckily, with the help of her friends, the police, and her doctors, she survived the injuries and is now more comfortable with sharing her story.

In this video, she starts off by saying how none other than Kim Kardashian saved her life. At first, that sounds a little wild, but after she explains what she was wearing the night of the incident, it starts to make more sense.

That night, underneath her dress, Angelina was wearing SKIMS shapewear, which Kim Kardashian designs. She explains that the bodysuit was so snug on her that it actually prevented her from bleeding out.

“I recommend it. I’m definitely going to buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women,” Angelina says.

In her caption, she thanks Kim again for creating such a life-saving product.

