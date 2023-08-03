When His Wife Told Him About All The Weird Names She Picked Out For Their Baby, He Retorted That They’re Not Trying To Name A Dog, And She’s Setting Their Child Up To Get Bullied

This man and his wife are currently expecting their first child and their baby will be here in a few short months.

He and his wife have decided to wait until their baby arrives to find out the baby’s gender. Everything is beginning to feel quite “real” to him now that their baby will be here soon.

So, he and his wife have really been trying to figure out a few names for their baby that they love.

Unfortunately, their tastes in baby names could not be more different. This is making it hard on them to pick a name they both agree on.

“My wife likes names that are out there and unique, but I find these names tacky and silly and would prefer a better-known, more traditional name,” he explained.

Yesterday evening, his wife gave him a list of baby names she adores, and she thought he might enjoy them too.

The girl names his wife included on the list were Kinley, Faun, Brixtyn, Fennix, Rhodes, and Fern.

The boy names his wife picked out were Phoenix, Spark, Fox, Diesel, Buck, and Quincy.

“These names are tamer than what she’s suggested before, but I told her they didn’t feel right,” he said.

