She Took A Job That She Knew Her Stepsister Really Wanted, And Her Stepsister Started Screaming At Her When She Found Out, But She Thinks Her Stepsister Is Really Just Still Mad That She Technically Stole Her Boyfriend

This 26-year-old girl has a 28-year-old stepsister named Maggie, and they both work in fields that are pretty similar.

Not too long ago, her stepdad, who is Maggie’s biological dad, said that his brother told him about an opportunity for a job.

The job happens to be working for someone that her stepdad and her stepdad’s brother both know.

Her stepdad told her and Maggie about the job, and they each jumped to send their resumes over and apply.

“I ended up getting offered the job,” she explained. “Maggie was ballistic, calling me to scream at me, posting a litany of stuff about me on social media, bashing me to the whole family, saying how I am out to “take everything from her.”

“She says I owed it to her to turn down the job so that she could have it after everything I put her through.”

“Full disclosure, my boyfriend of two years used to date Maggie. They dated for four months before she brought him over to introduce him to our family.

“My BF was – in his words – instantly smitten with me, even though we barely spoke over the course of the meal, and he broke up with Maggie two days later. He pursued me for a year before I agreed to go out with him; we’ve been together two years, and we’re getting engaged this winter.”

She understands that Maggie is still furious with her for technically stealing her boyfriend, but she doesn’t believe that means she should give Maggie whatever she wants for the rest of her life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.