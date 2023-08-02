She Upset Her Brother After She Told Him What He Should Change About Himself In Order To Get Dates With Girls

Have you ever received advice that ended up being kind of offensive?

One young woman recently upset her brother after she told him what he should change about himself in order to get dates with girls.

She’s 20 and has a 21-year-old brother who attends the same university as her. They’re studying in similar departments, so they see each other occasionally to compare notes and chat.

“I think my brother is nice, but lately, he’s been getting somewhat frustrated about not getting any dates with girls,” she explained.

“I wouldn’t consider my brother ugly, but I do think there are some features he has that need adjusting if he wants to be more attractive. The other day, he asked me how he can be more attractive to women and go on dates or get a girlfriend.”

She’s been in two relationships while her brother has been in none, so she sat down with him and spoke to him about the things he could change and put more effort into to seem more attractive to women.

For instance, she told him he should step up his hygiene game by washing his hair more often and looking into a skincare routine, as his hair is often greasy, and he hasn’t done much about his acne struggles.

“I offered to help with skincare because I know at least where to start regarding skin type,” she said.

“I also offered to help him shop for better shampoo and said he should get used to washing [his hair] more often.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.