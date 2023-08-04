She Wants To Send A Passive-Aggressive “Thank You” Note To Her Sister For Causing A Scene At Her Wedding And Forcing Her And Her Husband To Spend Their Wedding Night In The Emergency Room

This 24-year-old woman got married to her husband, who is 23, just last month. They enjoyed a beautiful ceremony, and she was 24 weeks pregnant when they tied the knot.

But, her 28-year-old sister was never invited to her big day. Apparently, her sister struggles with undiagnosed bipolar disorder and substance abuse issues. Her sister also has a history of assaulting her.

Yet, her parents decided to go against her and her husband’s wishes to invite her sister anyway.

“They insisted the whole time that they would watch my sister and swore she’d be on her best behavior,” she recalled.

Well, spoiler alert: that didn’t happen. Her sister wound up going off on her numerous times and caused multiple huge scenes during the wedding.

This pushed her maid of honor to eventually ask if she wanted her sister removed from the event. But, her parents wouldn’t let her ask her sister to leave since her sister “had no way of getting home.”

Her parents also just shrugged off her sister’s inappropriate behavior and claimed they couldn’t control her sister’s actions.

Still, the disrespectful behavior wasn’t even the worst part. She detailed how, the entire night leading up to the wedding and the actual day of her ceremony, her sister was coughing nonstop on everything.

In fact, the day before, her sister even got sent home from work. However, her sister insisted it was just allergies and showed up to the wedding anyway.

