The Weather Has Been Awfully Hot Lately, And Here’s How To Tell If Your Baby Is Overheating

The weather has been awfully hot as of late, and it’s not just because it’s currently summer. July 2023 has broken global temperature records and is set to be the world’s warmest month ever.

Places like Arizona and California have been experiencing wicked heat waves that have caused many individuals to be hospitalized and, sadly, even some deaths.

As the planet’s temperatures continue to climb due to climate change, it’s more important than ever that we learn how to stay safe when extreme heat threatens.

This especially pertains to babies. In comparison to adults, babies are unable to regulate their body temperature as efficiently, so when you’re outside in the summer sun, watch your little one carefully.

Overheating isn’t just uncomfortable for your child. It can lead to serious problems, such as dehydration, heat stroke, and other concerns like heat rash. It can also heighten the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Here’s how to spot signs of overheating and how to make sure your baby stays cool.

Since babies can’t verbally express their discomfort, parents must figure out their baby’s needs through close observation of their mannerisms.

Some telltale signs of overheating include feeling hot to the touch, looking flushed, sweat/damp hair, acting fussy, seeming unusually tired or weak, an elevated heart rate, nausea, and vomiting.

Being able to tell if your baby is overheating is tricky. Just because your baby isn’t sweating doesn’t mean they aren’t overheated. Generally, young infants may not sweat much, so they may be overly hot even without appearing to sweat.

The symptoms of overheating can also overlap with a fever. Additionally, you might not be too worried if your child feels hot if you’re outdoors.

