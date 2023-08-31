Want To Be The Best Maid of Honor? Steer Clear of These Seven Common Mistakes

Getting asked to be the maid of honor at a friend or loved one’s wedding is truly that: an honor. The role is a cherished position in most weddings and offers a great opportunity for you to be there for the bride.

But, at the same time, you may encounter some pitfalls and unexpected challenges while attempting to fulfill your maid of honor responsibilities.

If you are chosen for the special role, you will want to steer clear of certain common mistakes that could put a damper on the joyous occasion and cause some strain in your relationship with the bride.

So, here’s what not to do while acting as a maid of honor.

1. Overshadowing The Bride.

Weddings are obviously celebrations of the soon-to-be newlyweds. And while your enthusiasm for the big day is appreciated, it’s crucial that you keep the spotlight on them.

One common faux pas that many maids of honor make is becoming so involved in the planning process that you inadvertently take center stage.

Remember to remain self-aware and keep a pulse on your behavior to ensure it’s appropriate and respectful.

2. Ignoring The Bride’s Wishes

