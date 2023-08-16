When She Told Her Landlord She And Her Boyfriend Were Moving Out, He Asked For The Secret Camera He Hid In Their Apartment Back

In 2017, she and her boyfriend moved in together.

Like in many places, rent had been increasing for years in their home country. After researching, they made the decision to emigrate to a country that borders their home country because the rent was much more affordable in the border country.

After several months of apartment hunting, they finally found a great place to rent.

“It used to be an old hay attic of a farm, but a rich couple (the landlord and his wife) turned the attic into an apartment years ago and turned the rest of the house into a home for themselves,” she explained.

When she and her boyfriend first moved in, things went well. They got along with the landlord and his wife but felt like they were kind of strange.

However, the living situation quickly took a turn for the worse.

Annoyingly, the landlord played loud music all night long. Also, if she and her boyfriend needed to have something in their apartment fixed, the landlord would come over at 2 a.m.

“He constantly bragged about how he kicked out the previous tenants after they told him that the rent was too high. When rats infested our roof/ceiling and created holes that went straight outside, he’d use expanding foam to kill them (trapping the rats in the process, which led to them dying and decomposing in the ceiling),” she continued.

The landlord’s horrific behavior escalated even further. On multiple occasions, he’d knock on their door for several minutes, and when they didn’t answer, he’d stand right outside their window and yell their names. It was as if he thought they were home but ignoring him on purpose.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.