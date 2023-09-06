Adding A Coffee Bar To Your Kitchen Will Add Character To Your Space And Elevate Your Morning Routine

If you want to elevate your morning routine and add character to your space, consider implementing a coffee bar in your kitchen. A coffee bar is a charming spot devoted to giving you a good start to your day every day.

Not only does it make mornings more convenient, but it also serves as a focal point in your kitchen. The best part is that you don’t need tons of room or money to create a home coffee bar.

There are plenty of ways to set one up. They can be simple or elaborate, depending on your needs. No matter how you decide to design your coffee bar, just make sure it’s in an area near an outlet for your coffee maker. Here are a few decor ideas to give you some inspiration!

Floating Shelves

If you’re short on counter space, floating shelves are your friend. Mount them on a blank wall where they can house your mugs and other coffee-related accessories. It’s perfect for small spaces! Additionally, you can layer in cute, coordinating plates, teapots, and houseplants to give it a pop of color.

Coffee Cart

Reuse a bar cart to store your coffee essentials, or craft your own using some plywood and copper pipes. With a coffee cart, you can wheel it around wherever you want and change up the location you keep it in. So, now your coffee bar doesn’t have to be limited to the kitchen!

Console Table

Whether you’re going for a coffee bar with a modern, clean look or a cozy, rustic vibe, a console table will work for your purposes.

