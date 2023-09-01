Brunch Has Become An Essential Part of Many People’s Weekends, And If You Need Some Outfit Inspiration, Here It Is

Brunch has become an essential part of many people’s weekend routines. It’s a time to meet up with loved ones, enjoy all kinds of food, and have some fun.

But now that brunches have become so popular, you can have a variety of brunch occasions. And, of course, each one calls for a different kind of outfit.

So, if you have a specific kind of brunch plan coming up in your schedule, here are some outfit options for different occasions.

Brunch After A Night Out

If you’re in your 20s and living in a city, this is one of the most common brunch occasions. There is nothing like debriefing your wild night out with friends over mimosas and pancakes.

Because you already went hard the night before, you’ll want this brunch outfit to be easy, simple, and comfortable. A great look is pairing white sneakers with linen pants and a tucked-in teeshirt or tank top. This way, you can wear some looser clothes to make yourself more comfortable while looking like you put a lot of effort into your outfit.

The Accidental All-Day Brunch

Have you ever gone to brunch with some great friends you haven’t seen in a while and then realized you had spent most of your afternoon sitting at that table?

Since most of the afternoon has been spent at brunch, you don’t want to travel back home just to put on a new change of clothes for whatever you have planned that evening. So, if you’re going to brunch that has the potential to go all day and know you have plans for the night, play it safe and wear something you could keep on before going back out.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.