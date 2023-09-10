Gardening With A Ghostly Twist: How To Grow And Care For Skeleton Flowers, The Bloom That Turns Nearly Transparent When It Rains

Imagine a flower with a secret identity, one that transforms with the touch of rain, revealing a ghostly elegance that leaves onlookers in awe.

Enter the skeleton flower, a perennial that thrives in cooler regions of the United States.

This bloom is a gardener’s delight and a conversation starter like no other– especially as we move away from summer fun and plunge into the spookiness of fall.

So, if you’re looking to add a touch of intrigue to your garden this season, you might want to grow skeleton flowers. Here’s everything you need to know about this mystifying bloom and how to cultivate it in your own backyard.

What Are Skeleton Flowers?

Skeleton flowers, scientifically known as Diphylleia grayi, are an extraordinary species of plant that has a captivating feature: their white petals turn almost transparent when they come into contact with rainwater.

The visual effect resembles a ghostly or skeletal appearance, hence the name, and this natural wonder has mesmerized gardeners and nature enthusiasts alike.

Where And When You Can Grow This Bloom

Growing skeleton flowers can be a gratifying experience, but they do have specific requirements that make them suitable for certain regions and environments.

