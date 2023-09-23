He Admitted To Thinking Another Woman Was Attractive In Front of His Girlfriend, And She Kicked Him Out And Accused Him of Cheating

This guy had been seeing his girlfriend for a while before they recently had the famous “what are we” discussion and their relationship finally became official.

Then, they were just hanging out and lying in bed at his girlfriend’s house the other day when they got into one of their first arguments.

It all began when they were scrolling on their phones, and his girlfriend decided to show him some pictures from one of her photoshoots.

“She does modeling for some big brands and had a photo shoot with some other ladies,” he said.

Anyway, she was flipping through some of her own pictures before she showed him a photo of a different girl– who was wearing a pretty revealing outfit.

Afterward, his girlfriend said, “Wow, look at her.” She also asked, “Isn’t she so beautiful?”

Now, he decided to just be honest and agreed with his girlfriend– claiming that the other woman was “easy on the eyes.”

But it immediately became clear that that was not the answer she was looking for.

“Wow, you just admitted that she is really pretty right in front of me. What’s wrong with you?” his girlfriend responded.

