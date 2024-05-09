She Got Into An Argument With Her Husband After Refusing To Try The Venison Sausage He Made For Dinner

This woman has been married to her husband for the last 14 years and they have two children together.

Now, she does not believe that she’s terribly picky when it comes to food, but there are several things she won’t eat.

She dislikes boiled peanuts, beans, fish, and venison. Her husband is aware that she doesn’t like any of those things and that she won’t eat them no matter what.

He likes to eat the things she won’t, but that’s alright with her. She never tells her husband that he’s not allowed to cook those dishes or even feed them to their children.

Tomorrow, both of their children are getting their tonsils removed. Since they won’t be able to eat anything that isn’t soft for several days, her husband said he wanted to make something special for dinner tonight.

“He grilled steaks, corn on the cob, mac and cheese, and some deer sausage he recently received as a gift,” she explained.

“As we were fixing plates for ourselves and the kids, I said that I didn’t want any sausage. He told me I should taste it- again, I said I didn’t want it.”

“I find deer meat gamey, dry, and stringy. I don’t care how it’s prepared, I don’t want it.”

Her husband kept doing his best to get her to try just a bit of it, but the more he insisted she should put the venison sausage on her plate, the more stubborn she felt over refusing.

