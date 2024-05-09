His Wife’s Furious With Him For Basically Calling Her Ugly After She Insulted The Scars On His Cousin’s Face From A Dog Attack

For three years, this 33-year-old man has been with his 32-year-old, and their parents originally introduced them.

He loves his wife, and they get along great, but there’s one thing about her he despises: she can be super obnoxious and rude.

He hates having to describe his wife in that way, but it’s the honest truth. She can be incredibly judgemental, and she often makes nasty remarks about how people look, yet veils this as trying to be helpful. His wife has a special talent for going after a person’s worst insecurities.

“She had confessed to me once that she used to not be the nicest person [in the past], but that was because of her own insecurities that her parents caused in her, and she projects those onto other people, but she’s trying and sometimes slips up,” he explained.

A week ago, he and his wife had their families over for dinner, and his 23-year-old cousin was there too. He’s quite close with his cousin, and she has scars across her cheek from being attacked by a dog as a child.

While his cousin did have surgery, the scars are still noticeable. She’s insecure about the scars on her face, as anyone would be.

During dinner, his wife made a comment about how she can recommend a good makeup foundation with high coverage, which was directed at his cousin’s scars.

“My cousin stammered a little and said she doesn’t need it and will find someone who truly loves her regardless of her scars, standing up to her,” he said.

“I silently cheered on my cousin and felt that the discussion was over until my wife said that skincare and makeup do make a difference regardless.”

