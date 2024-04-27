His Girlfriend Broke Up With Him Because He Cried When He Broke His Leg, And She Said She Couldn’t View Him As A “Real Man” Anymore

This 19-year-old man met his girlfriend, Stacy, 26, at their college. Stacy worked for a few years before starting college, and they’re majoring in similar fields. She spent most of her childhood living in the Deep South but moved away with her mother and sisters when she was 16. Luckily, he and Stacy haven’t had too many disagreements, and her beliefs aren’t too traditional or extreme.

A few weeks ago, while walking down the metal staircase in his apartment building with Stacy and some friends, he slipped and fell. The stairs were incredibly slippery, and after the fall, he broke his leg.

“I had never had a major medical issue before, and it was the worst pain I had ever experienced. As I was screaming and crying in pain, my friend called 911, and I was taken to the hospital,” he said.

He spent two days in the hospital and found out that he fractured the bone due to his fall. Stacy didn’t stay at the hospital overnight, and when she went home, she didn’t return to the hospital the second day.

The doctor told him he needed two weeks of bed rest and prescribed him pain medication. He was advised not to leave his home and limit how often he was up and about. After that, he’d have a cast for two or three weeks and additional physical therapy if necessary. Luckily, his parents’ health insurance will cover everything.

After he was discharged, he asked Stacy if she could stay at his apartment with him for several days to assist him when needed. She hesitantly agreed, but during the first week of his recovery, she acted cold. The following Sunday, Stacy told him she didn’t want to be in a relationship anymore. He was crushed and questioned why she was dumping him.

“She said she couldn’t get the image of me crying on the stairs out of her head, and she didn’t see me as a ‘real man’ anymore,” he explained.

He plays on a lacrosse team in the area, works out at the gym often, and is 6’2”. It broke his heart that Stacy wanted to dump him, and he and pleaded with her, trying to persuade her to change her mind. She claimed that how he acted during this breakup was why she wanted to end their relationship.

“She said she thought I was ‘stronger than this.’ I was destroyed and didn’t do anything for a week while I recovered from my leg and the breakup,” he shared.

