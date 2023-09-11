He Told His Wife That Her Affair Was The Reason Their Dog Ran Away

Four years after this man and his wife got married, they both decided to adopt a dog together.

“We named him Buster, and he became the emotional cornerstone of our home,” he recalled.

Everything seemed great at home for a while, too. Well, that was until he sadly found out that his wife had been having an affair with one of her coworkers, a guy named Mark.

He confronted his wife about the infidelity, too, and they discussed going to marriage counseling.

But then, during a heated argument one day, Buster wound up getting so frightened that he actually ran out of the house.

He and his wife wound up searching everywhere for the pup, but they just could not find him.

“Then, a few weeks later, we learned that Buster had been adopted by another family,” he revealed.

“My wife blamed me, saying that the intensity of our fight scared him away.”

And more recently, he and his wife got into another argument just yesterday. During that particular fight, she brought up Buster again– accusing him of being the reason why the dog ran away.

