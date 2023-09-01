Her Best Friends Are Having An Affair, And Now She Feels Like She Has Lost Them

This 26-year-old woman has two best friends, Sean, 27, and Dana, also 27, whom she has known and been close with since they were in preschool together.

For their entire lives, the three of them lived in the same neighborhood, attended the same schools, and even kept in close contact through college and afterward. Sean and Dana are like siblings to her.

“Sean started dating Maura, 27, when we were 16. They got married a few months after we graduated college and now have a toddler and newborn together. Maura is lovely, and although I haven’t known her since we were babies as I have with Sean, I adore her, and I’ve always loved their relationship,” she said.

During her childhood, her family was destroyed due to infidelity. Since then, she has always had strong views against cheating because of how negatively it affected her. Sean and Dana were extremely emotionally supportive and present during that difficult time in her life.

“Lately, I’ve noticed that Sean and Dana have been leaving me out of certain conversations and being a little secretive around me. I asked both of them separately if everything was okay or if I had done something to upset them because I noticed the distance. Sean assured me all was good and mentioned I might want to take notice if my social anxiety was acting up more than usual. It felt like a fair thing to mention because I struggle with that,” she shared.

However, when she asked Dana if anything was going on, she received shocking information.

“Dana told me that she and Sean have been having an affair for almost three years, and lately, they’ve been planning on how to ‘move their relationship forward’ but knew that at least part of the collateral would be losing my friendship, so they were trying to find a way around that,” she explained.

Then, Dana pleaded with her to look at the situation from her point of view. She said that she and Sean had loved each other since childhood, but they couldn’t do anything about it until this point in their lives.

Dana requested time so that she and Sean could work out a plan for how to break the news to his wife, Maura, and she said that she hoped that she and Sean could repair their friendship with her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.