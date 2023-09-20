Her Boyfriend Cheated And His Mother Thinks She’s Being Selfish For Wanting To End The Relationship

For nearly three years, this 26-year-old woman and her boyfriend, also 26, have been in a relationship.

For most of their time together, things have been going smoothly.

“We both had told our respective families about the relationship during the first year of the relationship,” she said.

Luckily, their families both approved, which isn’t always the case in their culture. According to their culture, marriages don’t always begin with a foundation of love.

A couple of months ago, her boyfriend’s father was in a horrific accident, and he stayed in the hospital to recover for almost six weeks.

At this point, while both of their families approved of their relationship, they hadn’t met one another yet.

While her boyfriend’s father was still in the hospital, she and her family went to visit him, and this was when she introduced her family to her boyfriend’s family.

Obviously, this wasn’t the way she would have liked to have their families meet, but it went as well as she could have hoped.

Even though her boyfriend’s father is progressing, he has a long way to go with his recovery from the accident.

