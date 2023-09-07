Her Friend Had A Meltdown In A Train Station On Their Vacation, So After She Told Her She Never Wants To Go On A Trip With Her Again, Her Friend Got Angry With Her

Have you ever gone on vacation with someone and realized you never want to travel with them again?

This recently happened to one woman who went on a city trip with her friend, who was extremely unorganized and made the trip chaotic.

She and her friend Ashley are both in their 30s. She’s known Ashley since they were 13. Although they started to drift apart during high school, they always stayed close.

Ashley is disabled as she has fibromyalgia. However, it hasn’t stopped her from wanting to travel and explore new places.

Ashley had an idea to take a vacation with her to a major city and stay there for three days. The trip was left up to Ashley and was planned a year in advance.

Unfortunately, the trip didn’t go as she had hoped.

“The actual vacation was okay, but I found being around Ashley stressful,” she said.

“She was extremely overpacked and was always complaining about how heavy her bags are. She insisted on going for long walks through the city but then would get tired and say we needed to get a taxi home, as she can’t walk back.”

She was able to grin and bear those smaller, frustrating moments. But then, she really lost it when Ashley had a meltdown at the train station when it was time to go home.

