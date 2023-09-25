Her In-Laws Literally Ruined Her Marriage And Caused Her To Get Divorced From Her Husband

When this woman was 28-years-old, she met the man of her dreams: 30-year-old John. She quickly fell in love with John, and their romance was something ripped out of a rom-com.

She was so happy to be with him, and when he asked her to marry him, she was overjoyed.

“I never imagined that my life would turn into a never-ending tragedy, but that’s precisely what happened when I became the person at the brunt of family and in-law problems,” she explained.

Issues began to arise when she and John had their engagement party. It was the first time she was introduced to John’s mom, Linda, and his dad, David.

Initially, Linda and David were kind to her, but then she quickly caught on to the fact that they were controlling and domineering.

It seemed to her like Linda and David could not handle letting go of John, and that’s what they thought was happening with John getting married.

“Our wedding day was supposed to be the happiest day of my life, but it quickly turned into a battleground,” she said.

Linda forced her to allow her to select the wedding venue and the flowers, while David inserted his very severe opinions about the menu, the guest list, and other things during the planning process.

Her parents and her little brother felt pushed to the side since Linda and David interfered with everything nonstop.

