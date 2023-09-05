Her Parents Are Getting Divorced And Trying To Put Her In The Middle, But Now They’re Mad That She Just Wants To Be Left Alone

This 21-year-old girl was hardly surprised when her 43-year-old mom and 46-year-old dad announced a month ago that they are getting divorced.

Her dad really doesn’t want to be getting divorced, but her mom does. Part of this has involved her having to go to court due to dividing up their assets.

She doesn’t believe that her parents are terrible people, but she does believe that they aren’t meant to be together.

“They just met and got married at a young age, and I think it was the mistake of their lives,” she explained.

“They’re not good for each other, and they don’t know how to communicate. Their whole marriage was full of stupid fights.”

“I isolated myself from these fights throughout high school and didn’t care about their marriage. I got a scholarship for university and moved to another city.”

She does still routinely see her parents one or two times every single year, and she feels obligated to remain in touch with them since they are her parents.

When her mom and dad did break the news to her about the divorce, she couldn’t help but feel a wave of relief.

She also said that she wished them each all of the best, but then they dragged her to court and put her in the middle of everything.

