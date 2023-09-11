He’s Fed Up With His Wife, Who’s Been Posting Videos of Their Kids Online Without His Consent Because She Wants To Be A Famous Mommy Influencer

A lot of people have found some success and opportunities to make money by becoming influencers or vloggers online. However, many would agree that, like any entertainment career, it can be hard to ‘make it’ as an internet personality.

One man is fed up with his wife, who’s been posting videos of their kids online without his consent because she wants to be a famous ‘mommy influencer.’

He and his wife have two young kids: a four-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter. For a while, his wife has wanted to become a successful internet influencer who makes mom and parenting-related content, including videos of her day-to-day life on TikTok and YouTube.

“When she told me this is something she wanted to do, I didn’t have a problem with [it],” he explained.

“I only said that I don’t want our children in any of her content. I didn’t monitor her channel because it didn’t really seem necessary.”

However, the other day, he decided to watch some videos uploaded to his wife’s YouTube channel and was extremely disappointed when he saw that almost every video contained footage of their children’s faces.

He found this disturbing, especially because there were videos of his daughter wearing nothing but a diaper and others where his wife filmed her having a tantrum. He also worries that if his wife continues filming their children and gains a following, she’ll see them more as products to make her a profit instead of her babies.

He put his foot down and told his wife that she needed to take down all her videos and stop filming their kids once and for all. His wife immediately became upset, telling him she didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Then, he told her that he’d divorce her if she didn’t take down the videos.

His wife started crying and told him that creating this kind of content was her dream and that deleting everything would be like destroying her dream. He didn’t care and insisted that she take down the videos.

