He’s Not Sure If It’s Wrong of Him To Be Choosing His Career Over His Girlfriend

For the last year and a half, this 27-year-old man and his girlfriend, 23, have been in a long-distance relationship.

They’ve visited each other on a quarterly basis, and while they’ve discussed his girlfriend moving so that she could be closer to him, she has waited to move.

“She always wants to talk on the phone until 1 a.m. She keeps trying to get me to spend way more time with her. She has no friends. I’m the only one in her life aside from her mom,” he said.

Whenever he tells her that he can’t talk to her on the phone that late, she accepts what he says at the time, but later, she seems annoyed and sends strange texts to him that make it clear she’s mad at him.

“Earlier this week, I got a text saying she felt I wasn’t even attracted to her and didn’t want her anymore because I go to bed early,” he explained.

After she sent him that message, he was understandably mad, and they had a huge argument about it. The fight was so bad that he was close to ending their relationship. During their conversation, his girlfriend was sobbing hysterically, assuring him that she’d be different from now on, so he held off on breaking up with her.

Unfortunately, their relationship issues have made it difficult for him to concentrate while at work.

A few days ago, he was reprimanded by a manager.

“I got chewed out for not being dedicated enough and being visibly demoralized to the point where I was sent home early the night after our fight,” he shared.

