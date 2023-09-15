His Girlfriend Told Him To Leave Her At A Restaurant After They Got Into An Argument, So He Listened And Got Accused Of Leaving Her Stranded

This 29-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 26, have encountered a rough patch in their relationship. Apparently, they’ve been having trouble getting on the same page– with most of their issues tied to communication problems.

And just last night, they went out to dinner, which, yet again, turned into an argument. Then, while they were heading to the car, his girlfriend told him to just leave her there.

“I’m going to get a ride somewhere else,” she told him.

Now, that was concerning to him since they currently live together.

“But I am also the type to talk things to death, and she just wants to drop things. So, I figured she was just wanting some time to de-escalate,” he reasoned.

He also knew that his girlfriend had her cell phone and money on her. Plus, she regularly takes Ubers and is comfortable with that.

That’s why he just listened to his girlfriend’s instructions and headed home by himself.

It was not until about an hour later that his girlfriend walked through the front door, too. But she stayed in the living room and did not talk to him.

“So, trying to give her space, I left her alone,” he recalled.

