His Wife Dumped Coffee All Over His Brother’s Bratty Stepdaughter After Nobody Tried To Correct Her Atrocious Attitude

This 34-year-old man and his wife, also 34, are child-free. One year ago, his brother Mack, 28, began a relationship with Heather, 30. Heather has three children from a previous relationship.

She has a 12-year-old daughter named Anna and two sons who are 6 and 8-years-old. Heather’s sons are well-behaved. Anna, however, is another story.

Apparently, Anna is unruly and stubborn, and she seems to misbehave on purpose to make people angry. Heather doesn’t correct her behavior, either.

He and his wife own a camp on a lake, and each year, they plan a huge barbeque for the whole family to get together for the weekend.

This time, Mack, Heather, and Heather’s kids were all at the get-together. Unfortunately, Anna was disruptive the entire weekend. She started fights, threw fits, and hit people.

“And Heather just stood back saying, ‘I don’t know why she acts like that,’ rather than do anything to correct her kid. My wife was getting noticeably more furious as the hours progressed,” he said.

The situation intensified yesterday while everyone was talking and drinking coffee on the deck. While they were trying to relax, Anna wouldn’t leave to go play with her brothers despite being told repeatedly to do so. Anna kept inserting herself into the adults’ conversations and interrupting them.

To make matters worse, Anna started swatting flies right at the table where the adults were sitting, and she knocked their coffees over with the fly swatter multiple times.

“Anna was also smacking my wife with the swatter repeatedly, saying there were flies on her when there weren’t. My wife at one point looked at Heather and said, ‘Either get your kid out of here or I’m going to lose it,'” he explained.

