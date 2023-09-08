How To Raise Your Child To Have An Open Mind About Food And Not Be A Picky Eater

Raising a child with a sophisticated palate can be tough on parents. Many kids tend to prefer certain textures and steer clear of others. Or they like to eat the same few foods and are not open to any variety. As a result, they are labeled as “picky eaters.”

This causes parents to stress over their children’s eating habits, wracking their brains to figure out how to get their kids to eat more vegetables. Mealtime may become a point of contention as parents argue, negotiate, or vent their frustrations with their kids about their unwillingness to try new foods.

It’s important for parents to know that picky eating phases are common in the majority of children. Additionally, a parent’s views and approaches regarding food can really affect a child’s relationship with food.

So, when it comes to food and mealtimes, make sure to keep a positive attitude if you want to foster courage, curiosity, and excitement in your child about trying new foods.

Turning your kid into an adventurous eater doesn’t have to be such a chore. Here are five tips on how to encourage your child to engage in more taste tests.

First of all, be patient. It may take several offerings of a certain food before your child warms up to it. The more they are exposed to it, the more likely they will be to try it. Present each new dish without setting any expectations on whether your child will like it or not. Let them decide for themselves how they feel about the dish.

Also, do not put pressure on your child to eat anything they really don’t want to, as that can make them even more hesitant or negative about new foods.

The second tip is to get them involved in the kitchen. When children help you cook, they can see the process of how the meal is made and become familiarized with the new food.

Therefore, it will take the strangeness away from the food, and they will feel less like they’re being forced into eating it. Often, they will feel such a strong sense of pride and connection to what they made that they won’t be able to wait to try it.

