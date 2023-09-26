In 2022, She Mysteriously Packed A Bag, Left Home, And Has Not Been Seen Or Head From Again

Many people’s worst nightmare is watching their loved ones pack up their bags, leave, and never hear from them again.

That nightmare became a reality for the family of 25-year-old Andi Wagner, a young woman from Indiana who has been missing for over a year.

Andi was living with her sister, Alix, in Evansville, Indiana, at the time of her disappearance.

Her family remembers her as a lovely person with a sweet and compassionate heart. Andi’s mother, Elane Garcia, claimed that leading up to her vanishing, Andi struggled with addiction but had support from her family, who were prepared to help her live a clean and sober lifestyle.

Before her disappearance, Andi had been talking with Alix and her mom about considering living with her mom in Texas for a while.

During this time, Andi was also allegedly known to head out and leave home without telling Alix where she was going, and Alix hadn’t seen her sister much in general.

On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, Andi stopped by her house in Evansville, packed some of her things for about 10 minutes, and left home without giving her sister any indication as to where she was headed. It was the last time anyone in her family would ever see her.

Andi was allegedly seen 40 minutes away from home in Oakland City on the day she disappeared. But since then, no one has seen or heard from her.

Andi never answered her phone for her mother or sister since leaving her house, indicating that something was wrong. They officially reported her missing on August 12th, 2022.

Since that day, Andi’s family has been torn to pieces, wondering where she is.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.