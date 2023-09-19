Shadow Work Journaling: What It Is And How You Can Reap The Benefits

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Shadow work journaling might sound like a mystical practice, but it’s actually a straightforward, self-help tool that anyone can use. It’s all about exploring those parts of ourselves that we often ignore or even deny. Ready to dive into your own psyche and uncover some self-awareness? Let’s break it down.

What Is Shadow Work Journaling?

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we all have thoughts and feelings that we push aside, sweep under the rug, or pretend don’t exist.

Shadow work journaling is like a flashlight that helps you uncover these hidden parts of yourself. It’s not as spooky as it sounds, though, I promise. Shadow work journaling is based on the psychological concept of the “shadow self,” which represents the parts of our personality that we might not want to admit to having.

These could be fears, insecurities, past traumas, or even desires. By exploring these, we can understand ourselves better and work towards growth and healing.

How To Get Started With Shadow Work

The first step on your shadow work journey should be creating a safe space. After all, you are going to be delving into the depths of your identity that might not be the most comfortable to deal with.

So, find a quiet spot, grab a cup of your favorite tea or coffee, and settle in with a journal. Next, it’s important to set an intention that can help guide your journaling. Figure out what you hope to discover or understand, and go from there. You don’t have to do anything fancy or over the top.

