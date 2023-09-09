She Didn’t Want Her Husband To Go To A Party Because She’s Past Her Due Date And Could’ve Had Their Baby Any Minute, But Her Husband Didn’t Want To Be “Homebound”

This woman is currently expecting her seventh baby and her due date was supposed to be September 1.

“So, I am very, very pregnant, and this baby could come any minute now,” she said.

But, some of her neighbors decided to throw a party for Labor Day. She and her husband originally said they couldn’t attend, though, since they assumed their newborn would have already arrived by the holiday.

However, the baby obviously has not been born yet. That’s why her husband ultimately decided to go to the party anyway with their oldest son and his brother.

“I am upset because I know at least my husband’s brother will be drinking, and I worry if I go into labor, he won’t be able to get back in time,” she explained.

Not to mention, since this is her seventh child, she’s expecting the baby to arrive very quickly once she goes into labor.

Still, even after she expressed her concerns, her husband just wrote all of them off. He claimed that he didn’t want to be “homebound” until she finally gave birth. He also pointed out how he could just travel home quickly if she needed him.

Regardless, she has a very different perspective on her husband’s decision.

“I think he’s being insensitive to my situation, leaving me very uncomfortably overdue alone with all of our other kids to care for by myself while he goes to party,” she vented.

