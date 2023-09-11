She Got Upset With Her Husband For Ordering Food, But Not Getting Anything That She Wanted

This woman and her husband recently bought their first house.

Because of this, they understandably planned to save money wherever and whenever they could.

In order to do this, their rule was that up until the 14th of this month, they would only spend money on necessities so that they weren’t strapped for cash.

Unfortunately, she knew when they made this agreement that her husband struggles to save money, no matter how important it is for him to be more financially responsible.

“Yesterday, my husband and I both worked open to close (we work at the same place but in different areas). He was in a bad mood all night coming home and was cold to me. We decided since we were on our feet all day, we didn’t want to cook, so we decided to order in,” she said.

For more than an hour, her husband stubbornly couldn’t agree with her on a restaurant for them to order food from.

“It was just him saying no or yelling at me saying, ‘I’M NOT HUNGRY.’ Okay, fine. But I AM. So, I’m looking into ordering food. I pick cheaper places, and he asks me what I’m thinking,” she explained.

She suggested three different restaurants that she hadn’t ordered from in a long time that she would be happy to order from, but her husband rejected every single idea. In the end, he settled on ordering from a restaurant that she didn’t really like, and that only had a couple of good food options for her.

She agreed that they could order from there, but she was frustrated that he wanted to order from this particular restaurant when he rejected all her ideas and claimed that the food from these places would have been “‘too expensive.'”

