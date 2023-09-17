She Told Her Sister That She’s Too Picky When It Comes To Dating, Which Really Angered Her

This 38-year-old woman thinks her sister, 39, has too high of standards for men she’s considering dating or entering relationships with.

Three years ago, her sister started dating. At the time, it was difficult because of the pandemic’s lockdowns and social distancing recommendations.

“She has had one serious relationship but broke up with him because she wanted someone who was more ‘put together,’ from what I heard one time when she mentioned the breakup to our sister, 40,” she said.

Her sister doesn’t want to have kids, so it makes sense that her sister will have a narrower pool of options based on that alone. But she still feels like her sister is being too particular with what she wants in a man.

“She told our sister she would rather be alone than with someone who doesn’t ‘pull his weight’ in the chore department,” she explained.

Clearly, her sister is busy with her career since she works as a gastroenterological psychologist, meaning that she had to complete two residencies–one in psychiatry and another in internal medicine with an emphasis on gastroenterology.

Taking all of this into consideration, she acknowledges the fact that her sister is most likely hoping to date a man who works in a similar field and makes about the same salary or more than she does, and, naturally, her sister wants to date someone she’s physically attracted to.

“But it just gets me that she is being so picky that she would rather be alone than lower her standards,” she shared.

Recently, she discussed this with her sister and expressed her annoyance with her sister refusing to settle for men who may not have all the qualities she’s looking for. In response, her sister was angry and said that she hadn’t requested her opinions on her dating life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.