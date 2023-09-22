These Are All The Reasons Why You May Be Waking Up With A Puffy Face So You Can Do Your Best To Avoid It Or Not Freak Out The Next Time It Happens

Don’t you hate waking up in the morning and your face feels super swollen and puffy?

It’s as if you had an allergy attack in the middle of the night, and you look like a different person in the morning.

One of the most stressful parts about waking up with a puffy face is that sometimes you don’t know why it happened! If you did a great skincare routine, hydrated, got to bed on time, and still woke up with a puffy face, it can be incredibly frustrating.

But don’t stress. Here are some reasons why you may have a puffy face in the morning so you can do your best to avoid it or not freak out the next time it happens.

One reason why some people wake up with a puffy face is because they drank the night before. If you had a night on the town and consumed a bunch of drinks, then a puffy face can definitely greet you the next morning. But even if you just had a glass of wine or two, alcohol can cause inflammation and water retention, which leads to some puffiness in your face.

You may also have consumed too much sodium the day before. Eating food with a lot of sodium can also cause water retention in your body, even your face. So, if you want to avoid a puffy face in the morning, be sure to balance out any salty foods with water and avoid eating them too close to bedtime!

Remember when I mentioned a puffy face looking like an allergic reaction? Well, you could be experiencing seasonal allergies if you wake up all puffy.

You could also be experiencing a sinus infection or the common cold. Allergy irritants and blocked sinuses can easily cause inflammation in the face. Take some over-the-counter allergy medicine if your puffy face is paired with a stuffy nose.

Believe it or not, the position you sleep in can actually have a big impact on how your face looks when you wake up in the morning.

