Her Bachelorette Trip Turned Into A Real-Life Horror Movie When Someone Tried To Break Into Their Place One Night

A girls’ trip in Las Vegas quickly turned into a real-life horror movie when someone tried to break into their place one night.

TikToker Alissa Cawthon (@alissacawthon1) booked an Airbnb in Las Vegas for her bachelorette trip. It had great reviews, was fairly expensive, and seemed like a nice place to be.

She arrived before all the other girls. When her Uber driver dropped her off, he told her not to walk around the neighborhood at night. Alissa was concerned because every review she saw online raved about how nice and quiet the area was.

The second red flag was when the Airbnb host messaged her, saying that he could get the girls into clubs for free. She thought he was just a promoter because they were in Vegas. So, he recommended a club and put them on his list.

One day, when Alissa and her friends were walking the strip, a club promoter approached them. He offered them a VIP spot free of charge.

They just needed to tip their waitress. The girls went and each had a drink and a shot. They stayed for about 45 minutes and got a ride back to their Airbnb.

They discussed ordering food, but decided not to in the end. Everyone began to wind down and get ready for bed.

Suddenly, they all heard knocking at the front door. As they listened to the knocking, Alissa realized that it was not at the front door. Someone was banging on a window and trying to open the back door.

The girls called the cops, and they sent an officer out. They begged the dispatcher to stay on the phone with them, but were told that this was not an emergency and to call back if the intruder broke in. Meanwhile, the knocks kept getting more aggressive.

The girls turned on every single light outside. But then, the string lights in the backyard suddenly went dark, even though none of the girls had turned them off.

Alissa called the Airbnb host and told him that someone was trying to break in. The host claimed not to see anything on the cameras.

Finally, the cops arrived and searched the area. The girls saw a figure pass by in the shadows to their right, but when the police shined their light in that direction, they didn’t see anything. In the backyard, the cops discovered that someone had unplugged the pool pump and the lights.

The Airbnb host arrived and reiterated that he didn’t see anything on the cameras. He told the girls that it seemed safe enough to stay, but they planned on getting out of there as soon as possible.

The host wanted to know the whole story. He asked if they had ordered food. They thought it was super weird that he somehow knew about that.

He also knew what club they were at, who the promoter was, what time they left the club, and that they all took one Uber. It was alarming that he knew so many details. The girls quickly packed their bags and left.

Airbnb refunded them for the hotel they stayed in that night, but they did not receive a full refund for the Airbnb itself, which was disappointing. However, the most important part was that Alissa and her friends were safe.

@alissacawthon1 Best and worst trip of my life! So thankful we are all ok and made it back home safely. To anyone traveling alone or even with a group, always be aware. I truly don’t think we could have done anything different beside not staying at an air bnb. We were aware of our surroundings the entire time. I hope our story can spread awareness and at the very least be a lesson to anyone traveling not just women. #bachelorettetrip#lasvegas#airbnb#humantrafficking#spreadawareness ? original sound – Alissa Cawthon

