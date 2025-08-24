She Saw A Faceless Man Walking On The Road When She Made A Late-Night Fast-Food Run

Melinda Nagy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, it’s best to skip the late-night fast-food run, unless you’re in the mood to see ghosts. TikToker Ashlee (@ashleeinc) is sharing a chilling tale from a woman named Sharon.

Sharon is from a small town called Barstow, which is located between Las Vegas and Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert.

In this town, there is a bridge called the First Street Bridge, but it was recently replaced by one that is more structurally sound. The story takes place before the new bridge was built.

The bridge is long and winding. Her parents lived on one side, and the city limits were on the other, so they had to cross the bridge in order to get anywhere important. On one side of the bridge, there is a supposedly haunted building known as the Harvey House.

Ten years ago, when Sharon was still 21 years old and living with her parents, she decided that she wanted some fast food at one or two in the morning.

So, she drove across the bridge to get her food. On the way back, she saw a man walking in the middle of the bridge in the same direction she was driving.

He was dressed in a red beanie, a red hoodie, red pants, and red shoes. As she passed by him, she got a bad feeling.

She couldn’t get a good look at his face because some parts of the bridge were not lit up. She kept driving, but then decided to turn around and check this guy out from a safe distance.

She realized that the man had stopped walking and was staring straight ahead. She slowly crept by him, and when he turned his head toward her, she saw that he had no face. She quickly turned around and drove past him again to make sure that her eyes weren’t playing tricks on her.

Melinda Nagy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When she realized that it was indeed a faceless man, she sped all the way home. To this day, Sharon has no idea what she witnessed, but she is not the only one.

Ashlee has received several stories from followers about faceless people in the Southern California area before. No one knows who they are or how they came to be.

