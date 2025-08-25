Her Friend Passed Away In Turkey And Her Heart Was Stolen Before She Was Returned To Her Family

TikTok - @iamelliegrey - pictured above is Ellie

A few months ago, TikToker Ellie Grey’s (@iamelliegrey) friends, Beth and Luke, went to Turkey with their two children.

But almost a day later, Beth had died. Even though Luke did not give consent for doctors to touch Beth’s organs until they were able to return to the U.K., they later found out that her heart had been stolen.

The hospital claimed that Beth may have died from a heart problem. They also expressed an utter lack of empathy.

Ellie and Luke only got to see Beth’s body in the morgue for about 20 to 30 seconds before they placed her in the coffin.

The hospital did not show respect for Beth and would not let anyone see her for hours. It was clear they were hiding something.

They had to use a translation app to communicate with authorities. They were told that Beth’s cause of death was toxic hepatitis and then septic shock.

But then, those got ruled out, and they no longer had a cause of death. Luke had to pay 2,500 euros in order to see her. They have to wait until the inquest in November to determine the cause of death.

Beth started getting sick on the plane to Turkey. Before then, she was in perfect health. They thought the Chinese food she had eaten the night before wasn’t sitting well with her. It seemed like food poisoning, but the doctors in Istanbul ruled that out. No one else in the family was sick.

The public hospital in Istanbul was slow to communicate, and from what they were telling Beth’s family, the information wasn’t adding up.

TikTok – @iamelliegrey – pictured above is Ellie

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Luke and Ellie had no idea why her heart was missing. They are taking this case to court with the Turkish government because something was not right with this situation.

What has shaken the family most is the deeply alarming possibility that Beth may have been a victim of illegal organ harvesting.

Hopefully, the inquest scheduled for November will bring clear answers and justice. The eerie circumstances, missing organ, and lack of consent raise questions about whether Beth’s death was part of something sinister.

“They messed up by saying toxic hepatitis, that renders all her organs unusable. They are 100% lying… This is looking extremely, extremely sinister,” one person commented.

“My friends had the same issue; they went to Turkey for cosmetic surgery, and she died. When they got her back to England, she also had her heart missing. I’ve heard so many stories like this,” another person added.

“I work in the funeral industry and sadly I’ve heard many examples of disrespect and lack of empathy from foreign countries when British Nationals have passed away on holiday. Poverty-stricken countries like Turkey, Egypt, and Tunisia, but even the likes of Italy also. There’s just no excuse. My condolences,” a third person said.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan