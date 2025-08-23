She Befriended A Homeless Man Who Literally Saved Her Life One Day

kieferpix - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

About two years ago, TikToker Anessa (@anessarossii) struck up an unlikely friendship that literally ended up saving her life.

She befriended Freddy, the homeless man struggling with addiction and living at her local gas station in Los Angeles.

In a video with 3.1 million views, she explained just how Freddy saved her life and the nature of their relationship.

Freddy is probably around 65 years old, and she gives him $10 to $20 to squeegee her car windshield, even though she doesn’t actually need the service.

They always greet each other every time she stops at the gas station. But one time, she went to the gas station, and another homeless man started heckling her.

Anessa was wearing an all-white coat—the kind of outfit you don’t want to mess up. So, she really did not want to deal with him.

He was agitated, loud, and clearly under the influence. He quickly came within three feet of her, which was way too close for comfort.

All of a sudden, Freddy appeared out of nowhere and knocked the guy to the ground. He proceeded to beat him up and told him never to get close to Anessa again.

It just goes to show that a few kind gestures can lead to something meaningful. Freddy proved himself to be her protector in a way she’ll never forget.

kieferpix – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Many TikTok users shared similar stories about how homeless people have helped them out in the comments section.

“When I was in college, I helped a homeless woman get her cart out of the creek by rigging up a rope system. Some a-hole had pushed it in for a laugh. The entire homeless population had my back for the next two years,” commented one user.

“I used to give two homeless guys coffee every day. They were the ones who told me they suspected I had a stalker, and I did!!” exclaimed another.

“Mine saved me once at 4 a.m. while walking my dog. Some guy with a machete at Pan Pacific Park started following me, and the man I feed every morning yelled my name and told me to run while he stepped in,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan