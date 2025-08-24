She Heard Running In The Halls And Saw A Ghostly Woman While Working As A Night Shift Nurse On A Haunted Floor

Robert Kneschke - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Nurses usually have to deal with bed checks and paperwork, but some have to watch their backs to make sure no ghosts are lurking behind them. TikToker Kelsea (@kelseaec) is sharing a chilling tale from a nurse named Dani.

Dani currently works in the emergency room, but while working the night shift in labor and delivery, she witnessed some supernatural activity.

She was the only nurse on duty at the time, but the floor she worked on was very secure, so she wasn’t too worried.

Her floor was for mothers on bed rest. If anyone wanted to come in, she had to buzz them in, or they had to use a special key card to get through the doors.

One night, Dani got her patients situated in bed, and after everyone drifted off to sleep, she pulled out a book to read for the rest of her shift.

As she was sitting at the nurse’s station, she noticed the call light turn on for room 17. However, there was no patient staying in that room.

She got up, walked over to the room, and looked around. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary. She shut off the call light and headed back to the nurse’s station to resume her reading.

But then, she heard a TV blaring and realized that it was coming from room 17. She went over to shut the TV off.

At this point, she wasn’t really scared. She simply assumed that something was wrong with the electrical wiring in that room.

Robert Kneschke – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

A few minutes later, she heard someone running down the hallway. It sounded like a kid running in their bare feet. She got up to check it out, but no one was there.

When she picked up her book, she heard the running again. By then, she was starting to feel uneasy, so she called and asked to have someone sent up from another floor because she wanted to talk to the charge nurse.

As Dani headed down the hallway, she saw a woman standing outside a window in one of the rooms.

The woman was wearing a green dress. They were on the third floor, so Dani was confused as to how she was hovering outside the window.

Then, Dani realized that it was a reflection, and the woman was standing right behind her. She whipped around, but no one was there.

She ran to the charge nurse’s office and explained everything that she had experienced. The charge nurse told Dani that the floor she was working on was haunted.

Over the years, there have been reports of footsteps and screaming. The woman in the green dress was a regular.

After that, Dani went back to work as usual. The rest of the night was uneventful. From then on, she would sometimes speak out loud and let the spirits know what she was doing.

They never bothered her after that. Eventually, she moved on to the emergency department, but she’ll always remember what it was like to work in labor and delivery.

