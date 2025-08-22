Something Is Lurking Around Their House In The Appalachian Mountains, And The Evidence Is Chilling

Life in the Appalachian Mountains is already spooky enough without something lurking around your house. TikToker Alex (@_lxstr_) lives in the Appalachian Mountains and rents a potentially haunted house.

They only moved out there because the rent was cheaper, and they have friends living down the road. Alex lives alone with their dog.

Within a week of moving in, Alex deep-cleaned the entire house and washed the exterior windows because they were covered in a film of pollen. One day, they were sitting in front of the living room window when they noticed two giant handprints on the outside of the glass.

Alex went outside to investigate because they had just cleaned the windows, and these were fresh prints. No one had been at the house, and no one had tried to break in.

In order to reach that window, a person would have to walk past the doorbell camera mounted in the entrance. Whoever or whatever this was tried to push open the window and somehow got past the camera without being seen.

There was no way anyone could’ve army crawled their way past because the camera had a view of the ground as well. The whole situation freaked Alex out, and they decided to pretend it never happened.

About a month later, Alex went out of town for five or six days. Before leaving, they made sure every light in the house was turned off. When Alex returned, it was dark outside, and one of the lights in the guest room was on.

The light was from a lamp, so Alex couldn’t have accidentally flipped the switch on before leaving. As Alex pulled into the driveway, they called their mom just in case an intruder was inside.

When Alex walked in, no one was there. They tried to convince themselves that some kind of random power surge had turned the lamp on. After that, nothing weird happened for a while.

But in the spring, Alex installed string lights on the deck and then went out of town again. Upon Alex’s return, the same lamp was on. In addition, the string lights were magically plugged in, and they were on.

Alex was freaked out once again and called their mom. Alex checked the house, but there was no logical explanation for the strange event. Alex also had cameras inside the house, and no one came in at all. At that point, Alex just accepted the fact that the house was haunted.

A month or so later, Alex’s landlord came over to fix the smoke detectors. He lived with his wife in the house behind Alex.

The landlord didn’t know anything about the history of the house. He and his wife bought it when it went up for sale because they thought it was a good opportunity.

Alex decided to do some research and found out that the previous owner died inside the house, surrounded by his family. He was in the Marine Corps and was from Texas. His kids were listed in the obituary, so Alex looked them up. His son still lived in the area, and Alex found pictures of the son with the landlord.

So, now Alex knew the landlord had lied about not knowing the house’s history. As time went on, Alex kept hearing creepy noises, such as creaking doors or tapping on the windows.

One night in the middle of July, Alex’s dog woke up at 3 a.m. and started barking at whatever was on the other side of the bedroom door.

Alex got up and locked the door. At the same time, a loud crash came from somewhere inside the house. Alex checked the cameras and didn’t see anyone there.

The next morning, Alex went out to investigate. There were two tumbler cups sitting up perfectly in the sink. But the night before, Alex had placed them on a drying mat. It was physically impossible for the cups to have gotten from the drying mat to the sink in the position they were in.

Two weeks later, Alex told the story to their friend. Later that night, the same thing happened again, but this time there was just one tumbler cup instead of two. Alex doesn’t know whether the culprit is a human intruder or a spooky Appalachian creature.

