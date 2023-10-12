Ernest Hemingway Didn’t Just Pen Some Of The Most Iconic American Titles, But He Also Survived Two Life-Threatening Plane Crashes Just One Day Apart

Ernest Hemingway was one of the most iconic American authors for his outstanding works of fiction from the 20th century.

Most people recognize his biggest titles like “The Old Man and The Sea” or “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” but besides what he wrote, Ernest also had a fascinating life story.

For instance, did you know he survived two life-threatening plane crashes just one day apart?

At the end of August, a letter from 1954 written by Ernest to his lawyer Alfred Rice describing his horrible injuries and condition after surviving the two plane crashes with his wife Mary Welsh was sold at auction for $237,055.

The letter and auction have had everyone reminiscing on the story of the tumultuous plane crashes, and if you didn’t know about them, this is a glimpse of what went down.

In January 1954, while Ernest was 54 years old, he and his wife Mary took a sightseeing plane tour of the Belgian Congo in Africa, which was his Christmas gift to her. While flying near the Murchison Falls, the plane struck a telegraph wire and crash-landed near crocodile-infested waters.

Ernest, Mary, and the pilot had to manage their injuries themselves and camp in the wilderness overnight until a tourist boat found them the next morning. The boat took them to a nearby town, where they boarded a second plane they hoped would take them to safety.

However, shortly after the second plane took off, it exploded, crashed, and caught fire. This is the flight where Ernest suffered the most injuries, as the pilot was able to kick open one of the plane’s windows and quickly escape with Mary, while Ernest was too big to fit through the frame.

Ernest had to force the plane door open with his head, and once he was finally out, he had horribly intense injuries, including a skull fracture, third-degree burns on his arm that would affect his writing, and injuries to his liver, kidney, and spleen.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.