Ginger Oil Can Provide Plenty Of Positives For Your Skin Health: Here’s How To Reap The Benefits

Before it was ever formally recorded in history, ginger had been used for thousands of years, particularly in places like China and India.

Most people know ginger as a spice used to enhance the flavor of foods, such as marinated chicken and grilled fish. However, ginger is not just for cooking. Beyond its culinary usefulness, the spice offers multiple health benefits.

It can be made into a fragrant oil that reduces nausea, treats colds, helps with digestion, and eases arthritis. The oil is extracted from the rhizome of the ginger plant. Ginger oil has a strong, invigorating aroma that can be described as warm and fiery. It also has the ability to improve skin health.

Research has shown that ginger oil has anti-inflammatory effects, which could help individuals with psoriasis, an autoimmune condition that causes inflammation in the skin, resulting in itchy, scaly patches.

In 2016, a study found that ginger oil lowered the levels of inflammation and severity of arthritis in rats when applied daily to their skin.

Furthermore, ginger oil contains high antioxidant activity, which can help improve the skin’s appearance by reducing skin roughness, evening out skin tone, increasing circulation, and diminishing scars and blemishes.

As you can see, ginger oil has numerous benefits, so if you’re looking for a natural remedy to rejuvenate your skin, here’s how to add ginger oil to your skincare routine.

It’s important to dilute your ginger oil with a carrier oil before massaging it into your face in order to avoid causing a reaction, especially if you have sensitive skin. Jojoba oil is a great option for a carrier oil since it will not clog your pores and can boost the effects of ginger oil. Other carrier oils include almond, avocado, and coconut.

Mix three to four drops of ginger oil with five to six drops of your chosen carrier oil. As with all new skincare products you’re trying out, it is recommended to conduct a patch test on your arm first to see if you might have a negative reaction.

