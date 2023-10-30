He Invited Some Friends To A Dinner Party But Asked That They Leave Their Bratty Son At Home, And Now He’s Being Gossiped About In His Friend Group

This man has a friend group that consists of about five families that have children.

His friends try to hang out about once a month.

Not everyone is able to make it to every get-together, but each year, they plan what they call a “Holla Days” party, and usually, all of his friends and their families attend.

They only allow immediate family members to come to the party because otherwise, there would be way too many people.

“This is how we all started with the group, so we all bring our best dishes and stuff we made throughout the year to the exchange with each other, and we FEAST. It’s easily the best party of the year, every year. We can’t wait and start planning it in September for around the first week of December,” he said.

This year, he and his wife are hosting the party.

One of the families he and his wife are friends with has an 11-year-old son. He and his wife have been friends with the parents since before the boy was even born.

“We have known him his whole life. He is one of the rudest, most anti-social kids I’ve ever met. Normally, everyone just tolerates and ignores him. For some reason, he seems to have a particular problem with my family in general,” he explained.

In the past, his friends’ son has yelled that he despises them and wants to leave their home as he throws himself onto the floor, and he’s done this multiple times.

