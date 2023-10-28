He Went On A Date With A Guy Who Actually Argued With Their Waiter After He Was Confronted For Not Tipping Enough On The Bill

Have you ever been humiliated by the way your date behaved in public? TikToker Sean Lans (@seanlans) is describing the absolute worst date he ever went on with a guy who argued with the waiter after being confronted for not tipping enough.

So, they were having dinner at a Thai restaurant that Sean hadn’t been to before. Thai food happened to be Sean’s favorite type of cuisine, so he was excited to try the place out. The restaurant wasn’t very fancy, but the food looked delicious.

However, his date spent the entire meal complaining about how the service was lousy and that the food was awful, ruining what was supposed to be a positive experience.

He kept talking about how he would have much higher standards if he were in the restaurant industry. Sean rolled his eyes, wishing he would just shut up and eat his noodles.

The worst part of the date was when it came time to pay the bill. Sean’s date offered to cover both of their meals, which was his one redeeming quality so far. He filled out the check, and then they got up to leave.

But just as they reached the door of the restaurant, a server rushed over to them, saying that they needed to fill the check out again because they weren’t allowed to tip less than fifteen percent.

Instead of apologizing for his mistake, Sean’s date began arguing with the waiter, insisting that he had no right to tell him how much he could tip.

The waiter pointed to a sign hanging in the window that stated customers were prohibited from tipping less than fifteen percent of the cost of their bill. The server led them back to a table and had them sit down to fill out a new check.

At that point, Sean’s date had become a little embarrassed, and his face was turning slightly red, but he maintained his indignant attitude. He obnoxiously told the waiter that the standard practice in the restaurant industry was for him to charge the extra percent to his credit card.

