Her Date Actually Brought Her To The ATM, Took Out Cash, And Delivered It To Their Ex-Girlfriend So She Could Get Her Nails Done

When it comes to dating, what are some of your biggest red flags?

For me, when a person is still oddly involved with their ex and mentions that early on in the dating process, a few red flags pop up in my mind.

It’s already kind of uncomfortable when the person you’re dating mentions they’re good friends with their ex, but when they’re still in constant communication or do things for their ex, it feels just plain weird.

One woman recently had viewers on TikTok shook as she recorded a video walking alongside her date, who took her to stop at an ATM and deliver cash to her ex-girlfriend to pay for her to get her nails done.

Simone (@jsiim) is a TikTok creator living in New York City who had thousands of people reminiscing on their worst dating stories after her awkward and mind-blowing date this summer.

In her viral TikTok video, Simone can be seen recording on the spot as her date went south.

“I’m on a date with this girl who’s to my left right now and doesn’t wanna be on camera,” says Simone in her video.

“And here’s what she did.”

While they were together, Simone’s date took her with her as she withdrew money from a nearby ATM.

