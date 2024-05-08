The Girl He’s Been Seeing Accused Him Of Using Her After He Asked Her To Split The Bill On Their Date

For the last two months, this 30-year-old guy has been dating a girl the same age as him. They see one another twice a week, have been on about 15 or more dates so far, and he always is left paying the bills.

She never even attempts to offer to pay, which has become irritating for him. He has been confused by having to foot the bills for their dates since she always insists on being equal in their relationship.

Also, on their very first date, he actually asked her if she liked a more traditional kind of relationship or one built on an equal partnership, and she insisted on the second option.

That brings us to last week; they slept together for the first time and had a conversation about making things official.

Then, last night, he took her out for dinner, and when the check arrived, he asked her if she would be alright with paying for half since they are in a committed relationship now.

“She hesitantly took out her purse and paid her half,” he explained. “She was relatively quiet the rest of the evening, and since I sensed something was off, I didn’t push for intimacy.”

“This morning, I received a text from her saying, “Now that you got what you wanted, I see your true colors.”

“I replied, “If you’re referring to splitting the bill, I felt it was only fair as we’re serious now. If you rather we take turns paying, that’s also fine with me. It doesn’t have to be exactly 50/50, but we make a similar income, and I prefer a partnership of equals.”

They each make approximately $200,000 a year, so they are on equal footing in terms of their financial statuses.

