He Gave His Wife A Second Chance After She Cheated On Him With A Coworker, But In The Process, He Lost Himself

Exactly two years ago, this 30-year-old man found out that his 29-year-old wife was cheating on him with one of her coworkers.

He did decide to give his wife a second chance, and they have remained married. He can honestly say that his wife has made an effort to earn that second chance from him.

She has since granted him access to all of her devices and accounts, she calls him to let him know her whereabouts, and she doesn’t go out without him with her.

“…We went to counseling and therapy, but all that only caused me to die inside,” he explained. “I really tried. I fought with paranoia, depression, my feelings, and thoughts, and I don’t know if I can do it anymore.”

“I always hated cheaters with absolute disdain. I really wish nothing good comes to them, yet in a moment of weakness, I gave in and gave her another chance. I feel like I betrayed myself and swallowed all my pride and self-respect for her.”

He admits that he was overwhelmed by his love for his wife when he agreed to stay married to her, and he believed maybe something great would come from going to therapy.

But sadly, he was wrong. He’s completely and utterly miserable, and nothing has helped him feel better about giving his wife another shot.

From the outside looking in, he appears to be happy. He smiles and pretends everything is fine. But he is falling apart every single day; he just hides it well.

He also admits that he has completely lost himself in the process of attempting to move past his wife’s infidelity.

