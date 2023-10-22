He’s Refusing To Swap Homes With His Cousin, Even Though His House Is Bigger And His Cousin Lives In A Mobile Home With Two Teenagers

This man lives on a family property where there are three residences.

One of the residences belonged to his grandparents, the second was his cousin’s, and the third belonged to his aunt and uncle.

In addition to these three residences, there is also a cabin on this family property, and he utilized the cabin in the past as a recording studio.

For eight years, he also lived in the cabin, but his cousin kicked him out so that she could move someone else into it. His cousin’s acquaintance lived in the cabin for about two months.

In 2018, he moved into the residence his grandfather was living in. At the beginning of 2020, his wife moved in with him and his grandfather.

In 2020, his grandfather sadly passed away.

“Maybe about a month after he passed away, my cousin asked if my wife and I would be willing to swap places with them since they have two teenage girls living with them in their small mobile home, and my wife and I are staying in my grandpa’s big house. We declined the offer,” he said.

He had a multitude of reasons for rejecting the idea. After his cousin forced him to leave the cabin, he’d been using a couple of multipurpose rooms as a recording studio.

Also, he and his wife won’t be living in his grandfather’s house for much longer because the property is going to be sold within a couple of years.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.