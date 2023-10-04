He’s Seeing A Girl He Really Likes, But Her Fashion Sense Is Terrible And He Feels Embarrassed When He Goes Out With Her

This 33-year-old man has been seeing a 30-year-old woman on and off for quite a while now, and he says that her face is gorgeous.

She’s also very smart and incredibly sweet, and he thinks their relationship can head in a direction that’s a lot more serious than what it is currently.

He is aware that she really would like them to turn into something more, too.

“However, one thing that’s really bothering me is her fashion,” he explained. “It’s just awful to my taste.”

“She tends to choose ill-fitting outfits that don’t complement her body shape at all. It’s so much so that one day, we went out, and I genuinely felt embarrassed by her choice of outfits.”

“The issue is she’s really into a certain niche fashion culture, so she takes a lot of pride in her special choice of outfits, and in this day and age, probably no one around her has said they don’t look good on her.”

This makes it extra difficult for him to speak up and point out to her that her fashion sense is truly terrible.

He really wishes she would pick standard clothing or something boring from a fast fashion store; anything, really, would make her look a lot more attractive.

He knows it’s painfully shallow to be complaining about what she chooses to wear every day, but it bothers him a ton.

