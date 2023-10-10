How To Keep Your Sanity (And Safety) While Carving Pumpkins With Little Ones

Picture this: It’s a crisp fall weekend, and you’re feeling all the cozy vibes. You’ve got your Starbucks, and you’re ready to dive into one of autumn’s quintessential family activities—pumpkin carving.

But just as you get started, chaos erupts. Your son is crying because he can’t get his design right, your daughter is mad because her pumpkin keeps wobbling, and you’re just standing there, sharp knife in hand, wondering how this wholesome family activity turned into a stress factory.

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. While pumpkin carving is a beloved fall tradition, adding kids to the equation can sometimes make things, well, complicated.

So, how can you turn this into a fun and safe family activity? We’ve got you covered.

Choose The Right Pumpkin

Let’s start at the very beginning. From the moment you hit the pumpkin patch (or visit your local grocery store), selecting the right pumpkin will set the stage for your carving experience.

After all, no two pumpkins are created equal. So, to make the carving process easier on your little ones, look for pumpkins that are flat-bottomed. A wobbly pumpkin is just an accident waiting to happen. Also, opt for a lighter-colored pumpkin; they tend to be softer and easier to carve.

Safety First, Always

Remember, you’re dealing with sharp objects and tiny, unpredictable humans. Safety goggles might seem over the top, but hey, better safe than sorry, right?

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.