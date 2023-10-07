If You Love Urban Settings And Mixing Raw Materials, Then Industrial Style Home Decor May Be The Perfect Approach For You

Do you love more urban settings and feel inspired by more industrial-looking spaces and raw materials?

In that case, you should consider an industrial-style approach to decorating your home!

When thinking of industrial spaces, the first things that come to mind are warehouses, factories, brick walls, wood, steel, etc.

While those places and objects may sound too cold or dull to have in a home, you can have an industrial-style space that’s still cozy and unique to you. Here are a few ways to accomplish just that!

One of the best ways to have an industrial-style home is to find pieces of furniture you’d find in an industrial workplace, like big worktables, metal stools and chairs, and things made out of reclaimed wood.

Unique furniture made out of salvaged materials is something to look out for, as it’ll give your home a more rustic and gritty look while you also get to have a piece of furniture that’s different and special.

If you’re still looking for your next home, whether it be an apartment you’re renting or a house you’re building from the ground up, people often associate industrial places with nice open spaces, so if you can, seek out a spot where you can make the most out of a big, airy space.

Another great way to stick with an industrial theme is to find places with exposed brick, wooden beams, or concrete floors.

When choosing a color palette for your space, you’ll want something clean and subtle for your furniture while leaving any bright colors for artwork and extra accessories or decor. For a more industrial look, choose furniture and rugs in a series of neutral, grey, and brown shades like slate and espresso.

Great colors that complement these industrial shades that would look pretty on some artwork, throw pillows and blankets, etc., include navy blue, teal, and fire engine red.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.